AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.26%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.39%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.85%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
FCCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
FFBL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.53%)
HUBC 108.76 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.22%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
MLCF 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.74%)
OGDC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
PIBTL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.4%)
PPL 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
PTC 16.56 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (8.66%)
SEARL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.08%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.33%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,806 Increased By 37.8 (0.39%)
BR30 29,678 Increased By 278.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 92,304 Increased By 366.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 28,840 Increased By 96.6 (0.34%)
Nov 05, 2024
Markets

US stocks edge higher on Election Day

AFP Published 05 Nov, 2024 07:57pm

WASHINGTON: US markets opened higher on Tuesday, as voters across the country headed to the polls in one of the closest-fought presidential races for decades, which carries significant economic consequences.

The polls pointed to a close race ahead of Election Day between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and the Republican former president, Donald Trump, raising the prospect of a long vote count and days of uncertainty about the result.

“I think the market sentiment is very much of a wait-and-see, which makes a great deal of sense in this environment,” Art Hogan from B. Riley Wealth Management told AFP.

US stocks open big election week modestly lower

Shortly after the markets opened on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 41,848.30, while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent to 5,735.59.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.6 percent to 18,291.31, fueled by a more than 16 percent rise in the share price of defense software firm Palantir after it reported better-than-expected earnings results.

“There’s obviously been a lot of uncertainty over the election, and, you know, whether it’s uncertainty over who the next president will be or what the make-up of Congress will be,” Hogan said. “It makes sense for investors to have a little nervousness and uncertainty.”

“Once that uncertainty dissipates, meaning once we have results, I think the market then moves on rapidly to what the Fed has to say,” he added, referring to this week’s interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

Futures traders overwhelmingly expect the US central bank to announce a quarter percentage-point rate cut on Thursday, according to data from CME Group.

