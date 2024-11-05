China, Hong Kong stocks rise on signs of economic improvement; US election on tap

SHANGHAI: Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks climbed nearly 2% on Tuesday, underpinned by signs of local economic improvement, while investors braced for a crucial week in which Americans will elect a new president.

Market sentiment improved after a private survey showed that China’s services activity expanded at the fastest pace in three months in October, helped by early signs that Beijing’s big stimulus push was helping improve business conditions.

But the US election remained the key focus of markets globally, with opinion polls showing both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump virtually even.

