Drug-related issues: Sindh minister seeks support of MPs, media

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that drugs are a major challenge for our society at present. Unfortunately, drug trafficking is on the rise across the country, and drug use is becoming fashionable. Cocaine addiction is seen as a status symbol in elite society. Along with cocaine, marijuana, and heroin, the biggest challenges right now are ice and crystal.

While discussing the attention notice in the Sindh Assembly, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that actions against drugs are ongoing, and awareness efforts are also in progress.

Drug abuse in schools: All agencies will work jointly: Sharjeel

It is encouraging that the Sindh Assembly passed the anti-narcotics bill by consensus. Whenever drug-related issues were discussed, both government and opposition benches demonstrated a serious commitment. We must all work together to combat the scourge of drugs.

He said that crime reporters and beat reporters from TV channels should also help identify drug-related issues, and we will take action, MPAs should do the same, and we will personally take action. We have developed an attitude of letting things pass. We must change this mindset and take a stand wherever there is wrongdoing.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that we all must work together in the fight against drugs. If the authorities, media, and members of this assembly unite in our efforts, we can bring an end to drug issues within a month.

