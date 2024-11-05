ADIPEC expo in Abu Dhabi: Leading oil, energy firms to take part

ISLAMABAD: Leading companies from Pakistan’s oil and energy sector are set to participate in ADIPEC 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The Petroleum Institute of Pakistan (PIP) has organised and spearheaded this participation, reflecting Pakistan’s growing role in the global energy landscape, said a statement issued here on Monday.

ADIPEC is the world’s largest and most inclusive gathering for the energy industry taking place from 4-7 November 2024 in Abu Dhabi, the statement said.

Pakistan is holding stand number 9450 during the exhibition.

ADIPEC 2024 unites the entire energy industry, offering a prime platform for companies to form partnerships that align with evolving business models and innovations in response to the needs of the global energy ecosystem, said the press release.

The event fosters essential collaboration and dialogue across multiple sectors—spanning energy, technology, finance, maritime, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation—key to accelerating the energy transition and advancing climate action, it added.

As a vital body in Pakistan’s energy sector, PIP represents 23 companies and over 550 individual members, according to the statement.

Pakistani companies attending ADIPEC 2024 include major players.

Since its founding in 1963, PIP has championed Pakistan’s petroleum industry, uniting stakeholders across the sector to promote growth and collaboration in Pakistan’s energy landscape, the statement concluded.

