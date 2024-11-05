Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Tax collectors: FBR special team to develop new kind of ‘dash board’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 05 Nov, 2024 03:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a special team to develop a new kind of “dash board” for tax collectors containing all kinds of taxpayers’ data for analysis and revenue generation. In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification here on Monday.

The Board has constituted a team to provide domain knowledge during the Technical Assistance from Revenue Mobilisation, Investment and Trade Programme (REMIT) under the FBR’s Transformation Plan.

According to the notification issued by the FBR, in order to develop “CRM Risk Engine” on complete data of FBR development and user-friendly dash board for tax collectors in collaboration with REMIT, the Competent Authority has formed the following team for providing domain knowledge regarding legal provisions of Income Tax, Sales Tax and Federal Excise:

Shah Bahar, Additional Commissioner-IR, (OPS) LTO, Islamabad (Income Tax); Ali Saeed, Deputy Commissioner-IR, CIR Benami Zone-II, Lahore (Income Tax); Muhammad Asif, Senior Auditor, IRS Academy, Lahore (Sales Tax & Federal Excise); Waseeful Wahab Senior Data Scientist, PRAL (Sales Tax Returns); Sohail Anjum, Senior System Analyst, PRAL (Sales Tax Returns); Dr.Zehra Farooq Second Secretary (ITP), SA to Member (IR-Policy) (Policy Matters) and Muhammad Tariq, Secretary (A&A/Panel Advocate) from Legal Wing-IR (Legal Opinion).

The FBR’s team have to perform the following functions:

(i) Conduct virtual meetings with REMIT and give their input.

(ii) Endorse that the system being developed by REMIT is not in contradiction to existing tax laws.

(iii) Address the queries raised by REMIT team regarding tax laws.

