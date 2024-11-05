Punjab govt expands PRA jurisdiction across province

LAHORE: The Punjab government has expanded the operations of its revenue authority in 12 districts. Following a recent notification, offices in Kasur and Sheikhupura are now functional, while an office in Bahawalpur was previously inaugurated.

Enforcement Officer Aqil Sardar has been appointed to lead operations in Kasur, with Umar Munir overseeing activities in Sheikhupura. This expansion aligns with a strategic plan to establish offices in nine additional districts, broadening PRA’s provincial presence.

The PRA has taken a proactive stance on increasing revenue resources and enhancing public services. These new offices are expected to make tax services more accessible to residents, while the broader expansion is anticipated to drive substantial revenue growth. As part of this initiative, the PRA offices will soon be established in Murree, Okara, and Jhelum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024