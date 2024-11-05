Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-05

Punjab govt expands PRA jurisdiction across province

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2024 03:30am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has expanded the operations of its revenue authority in 12 districts. Following a recent notification, offices in Kasur and Sheikhupura are now functional, while an office in Bahawalpur was previously inaugurated.

Enforcement Officer Aqil Sardar has been appointed to lead operations in Kasur, with Umar Munir overseeing activities in Sheikhupura. This expansion aligns with a strategic plan to establish offices in nine additional districts, broadening PRA’s provincial presence.

The PRA has taken a proactive stance on increasing revenue resources and enhancing public services. These new offices are expected to make tax services more accessible to residents, while the broader expansion is anticipated to drive substantial revenue growth. As part of this initiative, the PRA offices will soon be established in Murree, Okara, and Jhelum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PRA Punjab govt

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt expands PRA jurisdiction across province

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Stakeholders urge Power Division to address theft, losses in Mepco

Remaining 18 IPPs: Row over figures main hurdle to talks

Raise in paid-up capital under NAP: Asif-led panel to mull over relief for Jet Green

PPL secures 10-year lease for Sui gas field

Drug-related issues: Sindh minister seeks support of MPs, media

Addition of 4 more PSX firms likely: MSCI to announce Nov Index review tomorrow

Read more stories