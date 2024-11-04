Pakistan Navy conducts flight test of locally manufactured ballistic missile

The Pakistan Navy has successfully conducted flight test of a locally developed ship-launched ballistic missile, according to the Navy’s media wing.

In a statement on Monday, the Directorate General Public Relations (Navy) said that the missile system boasts a range of 350 kilometres and is capable of targeting both land and maritime objectives.

“The weapon system is equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation system and maneuverability features,” the statement said.

The flight test was witnessed by the Chief of the Naval Staff, senior officers from the Pakistan Navy and dedicated scientists and engineers.

The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated participating Naval Units and Scientists on this excellent achievement.

The development reflects significant advancements in Pakistan’s military technology and aims to strengthen national security.