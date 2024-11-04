Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Navy conducts flight test of locally manufactured ballistic missile

BR Web Desk Published November 4, 2024 Updated November 4, 2024 06:23pm

The Pakistan Navy has successfully conducted flight test of a locally developed ship-launched ballistic missile, according to the Navy’s media wing.

In a statement on Monday, the Directorate General Public Relations (Navy) said that the missile system boasts a range of 350 kilometres and is capable of targeting both land and maritime objectives.

“The weapon system is equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation system and maneuverability features,” the statement said.

Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

The flight test was witnessed by the Chief of the Naval Staff, senior officers from the Pakistan Navy and dedicated scientists and engineers.

The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated participating Naval Units and Scientists on this excellent achievement.

The development reflects significant advancements in Pakistan’s military technology and aims to strengthen national security.

