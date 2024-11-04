Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares slide on profit booking ahead of US elections, Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2024 11:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares dropped more than 1% on Monday, weighed down by broad-based profit booking, while volatility spiked ahead of the U.S. presidential election and the likelihood of further U.S. interest rate cuts.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 1.4% to 23,964.6 points as of 10:26 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex lost 1.32% to 78,679.45. They rose about 0.4% each in the special one-hour session during the holiday on Friday.

“Despite the gains on the special session on Friday, the market remains under pressure,” said Palka Arora Chopra, director at Master Capital Services.

“Investors are adopting ‘selling on any rise’ approach, with the market likely to be guided by U.S. presidential elections on Tuesday and rate decisions from several global central banks, including the Fed (Federal Reserve) later in the week.”

All the 13 major sectors logged losses.

Analysts said there could be further profit booking in the coming sessions, with volatility likely to rise further, as investors await clarity on the political front and the rate trajectory in the world’s largest economy.

Autos lead rise in Indian shares in special Diwali session

The markets expect the Fed to opt for a 25 basis point rate cut on Nov. 7. Lower interest rates in the U.S. could spur higher foreign inflows into emerging markets like India.

The Nifty volatility index rose to 17.25, its highest since early August on Monday.

Drug maker Sun Pharma fell 3% after a U.S. district court granted a preliminary injunction moved by Incyte Corp, preventing it from launching a key drug.

Two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto fell 4.7% after posting a drop in monthly domestic sales in October.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares slide on profit booking ahead of US elections, Fed rate decision

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

‘Can’t sell PIA for peanuts,’ says Aleem

FBR chalks out steps to reduce anticipated Q2 collection shortfall

Harris appeals to Christians and Arab Americans, Trump embraces violent rhetoric

Oil gains more than $1 after OPEC+ delays output hike

India hands out fines to owners of polluting vehicles, building sites

Imran, Nawaz summoned by Election Commission

PCGA reveals significant cotton output decline YoY

Promoting FDI inflows top priority: PM

Scholz summons two ministers over rival plans to fix economy

Read more stories