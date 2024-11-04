DUKI: Unidentified gunmen set ablaze three trucks after bursting tyres of the trucks near three pull Killi Kach area of Duki in Balochistan province on Sunday. Driver of one of the trucks sustained injuries in the incident.

According to rescue sources, three trucks, two loaded with coal, were burnt by unidentified gunmen near three pull Killi Kach area of Duki. Before setting the trucks on fire, gunmen shot at the trucks, bursting the tyres of trucks. Driver of the truck namely Habibullah, resident of Duki sustained injuries in the incident.