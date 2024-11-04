SFA conducts 16,061 inspections across Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Food and Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro said today that the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has strengthened its commitment to ensuring public health and safety through extensive inspections and strict enforcement against food and water safety violations across Sindh Province in October.

He emphasized that these actions reflect the authority’s dedication to maintaining health standards and providing safe and hygienic food and water to the people of Sindh.

He said that during October, the Sindh Food Authority conducted a total of 16,061 inspections throughout all divisions of Sindh, with 6244 in Karachi division, 4597 in Hyderabad division, 1175 in Sukkur division, 925 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 1922 in Larkana division, 1198 in Mirpurkhas division. He noted that as a result of these inspections, 3,791 improvement notices were issued to establishments needing corrective actions, and fines were imposed on 941 units found violating food safety standards.

To ensure quality, SFA collected 84 food samples for testing, identifying potential health hazards before they could affect the public. He stated that anti-adulteration efforts were prioritized, activities of 171 units were suspended and 8,240 challans issued to various units across the province. Karachi and Hyderabad witnessed the highest level of enforcement activities.

Shoro reiterated that in its intensified campaign against milk adulteration, the Sindh Food Authority has taken decisive action to address this critical issue. He mentioned that a total of 118 milk samples were collected from various sources, with 63 containing adulterants that compromised their safety and quality.