AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-04

SFA conducts 16,061 inspections across Sindh

PPI Published 04 Nov, 2024 03:29am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Food and Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro said today that the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has strengthened its commitment to ensuring public health and safety through extensive inspections and strict enforcement against food and water safety violations across Sindh Province in October.

He emphasized that these actions reflect the authority’s dedication to maintaining health standards and providing safe and hygienic food and water to the people of Sindh.

He said that during October, the Sindh Food Authority conducted a total of 16,061 inspections throughout all divisions of Sindh, with 6244 in Karachi division, 4597 in Hyderabad division, 1175 in Sukkur division, 925 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 1922 in Larkana division, 1198 in Mirpurkhas division. He noted that as a result of these inspections, 3,791 improvement notices were issued to establishments needing corrective actions, and fines were imposed on 941 units found violating food safety standards.

To ensure quality, SFA collected 84 food samples for testing, identifying potential health hazards before they could affect the public. He stated that anti-adulteration efforts were prioritized, activities of 171 units were suspended and 8,240 challans issued to various units across the province. Karachi and Hyderabad witnessed the highest level of enforcement activities.

Shoro reiterated that in its intensified campaign against milk adulteration, the Sindh Food Authority has taken decisive action to address this critical issue. He mentioned that a total of 118 milk samples were collected from various sources, with 63 containing adulterants that compromised their safety and quality.

Jam Khan Shoro Sindh Food Authority

Comments

200 characters

SFA conducts 16,061 inspections across Sindh

‘Can’t sell PIA for peanuts,’ says Aleem

FBR chalks out steps to reduce anticipated Q2 collection shortfall

Scholz summons two ministers over rival plans to fix economy

US election 2024 outcome uncertain in seven key states

Imran, Nawaz summoned by Election Commission

Grenade attack wounds several in IIOJK

Crowd hurls mud, insults at Spanish royals, PM on visit to flood zone

Punjab police recover missing counsel for IK

PCGA reveals significant cotton output decline YoY

Govt shuts primary schools in Lahore over record pollution

Read more stories