PTI assails IK’s 455-day detention

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday condemned party founding chairman Imran Khan’s 455-day detention, and said the “authoritarian military regime under General Asim Munir, has kept Imran Khan illegally incarcerated under conditions which violates United Nations Mandela rules.”

In a statement on X, the PTI said that the illegal detention of Imran Khan is a brazen violation of UN’s Nelson Mandela rule: incommunicado, solitary confinement in cage, no electricity, no sunlight, suspect food, no medical aid, no basic facilities.

In the post, the party cited the UN Report on Imran Khan, released in June 2024, which stated that Khan’s detention is arbitrary and falls within categories I, II and III.

The PTI further said that the UN report concludes that Khan’s detention had no legal basis and was intended to disqualify him from running for political office.

The party also cited the UN report on Imran Khan and Amnesty International’s statement, issued in June and September, respectively.

