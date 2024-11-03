Court upholds arrest warrants for Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Saturday, again upheld the arrest warrants issued for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in an illegal weapons and liquor case and adjourned the case till November 15.

During the hearing, Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Zaidi, while hearing the case, upheld the arrest warrants after the court informed that the accused has not appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the judge told Gandapur’s counsel Zahoorul Hassan that the court had earlier issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Gandapur. Has he appeared before the court or not, the judge inquired.

