CJP summons JCP meeting

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has summoned the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting on November 5 to discuss the nomination of judges for the constitutional benches in the Supreme Court and establishment of JCP Secretariat.

The chief justice will head the Commission, while it be attended by senior puisne judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminud Din Khan, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, representative Pakistan Bar Council Akhtar Hussain, Senator Farooq H Naek, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, MNA Omer Ayub Khan and Roshan Khursheed Bharucha.

Single statement from SC could result in cases prolonging unnecessarily: CJP

The SC Registrar, who is secretary of the commission, has sent the invitations to all the members.

On October 21, 2024, President Asif Ali Zardari ratified the 26th Constitutional Amendment on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after crucial amendments were passed by two-thirds members of the Parliament.

Amendments were made in various provisions of the constitution. The freshly-amended Article 175-A states that a 13-member judicial commission, comprising the chief justice, three most senior judges of the Supreme Court, most senior judge of the constitutional benches, law minister, attorney general for Pakistan, a nominee from the Pakistan Bar Council, two members each from the National Assembly and the Senate, and a woman or non-Muslim from outside parliament will work for the appointment of the judge in the Supreme Court, high court and the federal Shariat Court.

The expanded commission will play a pivotal role in selecting superior court judges, a move widely viewed as part of ongoing judicial reform efforts aimed at increasing transparency and representation within the judiciary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024