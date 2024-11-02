AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-02

Single statement from SC could result in cases prolonging unnecessarily: CJP

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Yahya Afridi has stated that even a single line in a Supreme Court order can sometimes result in cases being prolonged for up to 18 years.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Afridi and comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan was hearing a land dispute. He assured that in his rulings, he would avoid any observations that might lead to the reopening of cases.

During the session, the petitioner’s lawyer requested a written directive from the court, suggesting that they be advised to approach the relevant forum.

In response, Chief Justice Afridi explained that while hearing an appeal against objections raised by the Registrar’s Office, he observed that a single statement from the Supreme Court could result in cases extending unnecessarily.

He emphasised that no such observation would be made in his rulings that could lead to further litigation at lower levels.

Justice Hassan added that petitioners have the option to approach the relevant forum without a written directive from the court. Following this, the court denied the request for an observation to approach an alternative forum.

