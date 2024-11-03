AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-03

Rectification process simplification brings relief to taxpayers

Hamid Waleed Published 03 Nov, 2024 07:46am

LAHORE: After years of struggling with errors in tax assessments, Pakistani taxpayers are embracing a simplified rectification process under Section 57 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990. This change has brought significant relief to businesses, saving them from lengthy disputes and financial losses, said sources from the Regional Tax Office (RTO) of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

They said the rectification process allows taxpayers to correct errors within a 5-year time limit, including those beyond arithmetical or clerical mistakes. Authorities, including the Officer of Inland Revenue, Commissioner, Commissioner (Appeals), or Appellate Tribunal, can initiate rectification.

Pakistan’s tax system reforms continue, with this development paving the way for a more business-friendly environment. This welcome change demonstrates the government’s commitment to facilitating taxpayers and promoting economic growth.

With the simplified rectification process, taxpayers can focus on growing their businesses rather than navigating complex tax disputes. As Pakistan strives for economic growth, this development is a crucial step toward creating a more efficient and transparent tax system.

Taxpayers are optimistic about the future, thanks to this simplified process. As one Anjum Ali puts it, “We can now concentrate on expanding our business, knowing that errors can be rectified efficiently,” he said, adding that the rectification process under Section 57 has brought hope to Pakistani taxpayers, promising a brighter future for businesses and the economy.

When contacted tax practitioners, they welcomed the development, saying, “This change is a game-changer. Previously, even minor errors would lead to prolonged disputes, affecting our business cash flow.” The rectification process, expanded in 2013, allows taxpayers to correct mistakes “apparent from the record” reducing disputes and saving businesses from unnecessary financial burdens.

One small businessman recalled facing a Rs500,000 penalty due to a clerical error. “If this process existed then, I wouldn’t have lost sleep over it,” he said. Industry experts hail this development as a significant step forward, promoting transparency and trust between taxpayers and authorities.

According to tax consultant Jawad Ahmed, “This simplified process reduces disputes and litigation, resolves errors faster, increases transparency, and protects taxpayers’ substantive rights.” For taxpayers like Ali and Khan, this change means less stress and anxiety, less time and resources, and improved financial stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR taxpayers tax system tax assessments

Comments

200 characters

Rectification process simplification brings relief to taxpayers

$213m IFRAP likely to be restructured

PM for bringing Israel to justice for killing journalists

CDA faces criticism as audit reveals lack of transparency

CJP says humane, effective prison system a must for fair legal framework

CM can’t ban all kinds of transfers, postings: LHC

Germany to provide €20m for BTASP

Bolstering ties: Russian ministerial delegation expected this month

FBR to give cash awards to Inland Revenue officials

CJP summons JCP meeting

Five members nominated for Judicial Commission

Read more stories