AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-03

Japanese rubber futures down

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2024 06:34am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell to their lowest in two months on Friday to close the week lower, as prospects of firmer global supply weighed on the market, while a stronger yen added to the decline.

The April Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract closed down 7.4 yen, or 2.06%, at 351.1 yen ($2.30) per kg. The contract had earlier fallen by as much as 3.12% to 346.5 yen, its weakest since Sept. 9, losing 5.8% for the week.

The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) dipped 45 yuan, or 0.25%, to finish at 17,785 yuan ($2,496.63) per metric ton, logging a fall of 1.72% this week.

The market has strong expectations of increased supply from overseas production areas, said Chinese financial information site Hexun Futures. Raw material prices in Thailand have been normalising, contributing to prices averaging down this week, said Farah Miller, founder of independent rubber-focused data firm Helixtap Technologies. “Besides that, market participants are waiting for the EU’s parliamentary decision on the EUDR extension as well as the US presidential elections for more direction.”

The yen pared some of Thursday’s gains, sliding 0.31% to 152.49 per dollar as traders grew cautious ahead of a three-day weekend in Japan amid big risk events. But less dovish comments from the Bank of Japan had the currency well off a three-month low hit earlier this week. A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

Top consumer China’s manufacturing activity swung to growth in October as an expansion in new orders led to a pick-up in production growth, signalling an improvement in the sector at the start of the final quarter.

The front-month December rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 195.2 US cents per kg, down 0.2%.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures down

$213m IFRAP likely to be restructured

PM for bringing Israel to justice for killing journalists

CDA faces criticism as audit reveals lack of transparency

CJP says humane, effective prison system a must for fair legal framework

CM can’t ban all kinds of transfers, postings: LHC

Germany to provide €20m for BTASP

Bolstering ties: Russian ministerial delegation expected this month

FBR to give cash awards to Inland Revenue officials

CJP summons JCP meeting

Five members nominated for Judicial Commission

Read more stories