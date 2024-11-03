AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Markets Print 2024-11-03

Iron ore dips on demand concerns

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2024 06:34am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices dipped on Friday, but were on track for weekly gains as investors weighed a softer global demand outlook against better economic data from top consumer China and prospects of further stimulus from Beijing.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 0.77% lower at 776.0 yuan ($108.95) a metric ton. It has gained 1.37% so far this week.

The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.61% lower at $103.05 a ton, as of 0340 GMT. It has risen 2.35% so far this week.

China’s new home prices rose at a faster pace in October, suggesting that recent support measures could be having some early impact in a crisis-hit market. Manufacturing activity in the world’s second-largest economy swung back to growth last month as an expansion in new orders led to a pick-up in production growth.

However, new export orders declined to an eight-month low, signalling weakening external demand, which has been one of the main drivers behind a stronger-than-expected manufacturing performance for much of 2024, ING analysts said.

“Moving forward, we’ll need to see if the stimulus rollout can lead to a recovery of domestic demand to offset potentially softer external demand picture, which could be even less favourable if we see a Trump victory and subsequent escalation of tariffs,” said the ING analysts.

Meanwhile, imported iron ore stocks at 45 major Chinese ports posted their fourth consecutively weekly rise in the week to Oct. 31, reflecting a lower discharge volume, consultancy Mysteel said in a note.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE lost ground, with coking coal and coke down 0.37% and 0.59%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were weaker. Rebar lost almost 0.6%, hot-rolled coil dipped about 0.3%, wire rod shed nearly 1.2% and stainless steel edged around 0.1% lower.

