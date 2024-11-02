AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-02

At least 9 dead, 29 injured in Mastung blast

Monitoring Desk Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

MASTUNG: At least nine people, including five children, were killed in Mastung district on Friday while 29 were injured in a bomb blast.

Kalat Division Commissioner Naeem Bazai said that the attack took place at around 8:35am near the Mastung Civil Hospital. He said that the blast was apparently carried out with the help of an improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a motorcycle that was detonated near a police mobile.

“Among the deceased are five girls, one boy, one police officer, and two other civilians,” he said. “The bodies have been transferred to Civil Hospital Mastung, Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Memorial Hospital, and Civil Hospital Quetta, and were handed over to the families after necessary procedures.”

Agencies adds: The blast occurred near a police van at a chowk near the Civil Hospital and a girls’ school which targeted a police vehicle near Civil Hospital Chowk. Police and Rescue teams reached the site soon after the blast and shifted the injured and the dead to the DHQ Hospital. A police mobile van was destroyed in the blast while several other vehicles and rickshaws were damaged.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the blast expressing grief over the loss of lives. He extended condolences to the relatives of the martyred policeman and schoolchildren.

“Terrorists have now targeted innocent children along with labourers,” said Bugti, resolving to avenge the blood of innocent citizens including children. He added that locals among the civilian population also have to keep an eye on the terrorists. “The monster of terrorism can only be fought together.”

Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi also strongly condemned the bomb blast at a girls’ high school in Mastung district, killing five children, a policeman and a passerby.

In their separately issued messages, they expressed grief over the death of children and a policeman and conveyed their condolence to the bereaved families, also praying for strength for them to bear the loss. They reiterated the resolve for continuous action against terrorism till its elimination.

“The terrorists are the enemies of humanity. The whole nation stands united to support the security forces and law enforcement agencies against terrorists,” Gilani said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz instructed the authorities concerned to apprehend the perpetrators of the blast and take them to task, besides directing the best possible medical treatment of the injured.

“The attack on a school is the manifestation of terrorists’ animosity to education in Balochistan. Such cowardly acts can neither undermine the nation’s morale nor that of Balochistan’s government to promote education and development. The whole nation feels proud of its policemen and soldiers for their sacrifices to safeguard the country,” the prime minister remarked.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday strongly condemned an explosion near Civil Hospital Chowk in Mastung, which claimed the lives of five children, a passerby and a police officer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Balochistan LEAs Bomb blast terrorists attack IED Mastung blast Balochistan Police Mastung attack improvised explosive device School in Mastung district

Comments

200 characters

At least 9 dead, 29 injured in Mastung blast

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

BoD for amending SMEDA Ordinance 2002

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Read more stories