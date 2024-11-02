AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-02

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed an agreement with a private sector company to establish its own power transmission line here on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province in the country to undertake the construction of its own power transmission line.

A formal ceremony in this regard was held the other day at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, where officials from Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and the private company M/S Netracon Technologies Ltd. signed the agreement in the presence of the Chief Minister. Besides Provincial cabinet members, high ups of Energy & Power department attended the ceremony.

‘KPT&GC will start transmitting power to industries’

Under this agreement, 40-kilometer long 132/220 KV transmission line will be laid from Matiltan to Madian, which will be completed within the next one and half year at estimated cost of Rs.8 billion.

This transmission line will help out the evacuation of electricity generated by the 84 MW Matiltan Hydropower Project and other provincial government projects in Swat to the national grid or supply it at discounted rates to local industries. The project on completion is expected to generate approximately Rs.7.00 billion annually for the provincial government.

It is worth mentioning here that the aforementioned 40 KM long transmission line is the phase-1 of the integrated study plan of the Swat Corridor Transmission Line project.

Under the Phase-II of this project, an additional 80-kilometer line will be laid from Madian to Chakdara. Currently, several hydropower projects with generating capacity of hundreds of megawatts are underway in Swat Corridor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

electricity private sector power sector KP Government PEDO hydropower project electricity generation power generation in KP KP industries power transmission line

Comments

200 characters

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

BoD for amending SMEDA Ordinance 2002

Read more stories