KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed an agreement with a private sector company to establish its own power transmission line here on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province in the country to undertake the construction of its own power transmission line.

A formal ceremony in this regard was held the other day at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, where officials from Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and the private company M/S Netracon Technologies Ltd. signed the agreement in the presence of the Chief Minister. Besides Provincial cabinet members, high ups of Energy & Power department attended the ceremony.

‘KPT&GC will start transmitting power to industries’

Under this agreement, 40-kilometer long 132/220 KV transmission line will be laid from Matiltan to Madian, which will be completed within the next one and half year at estimated cost of Rs.8 billion.

This transmission line will help out the evacuation of electricity generated by the 84 MW Matiltan Hydropower Project and other provincial government projects in Swat to the national grid or supply it at discounted rates to local industries. The project on completion is expected to generate approximately Rs.7.00 billion annually for the provincial government.

It is worth mentioning here that the aforementioned 40 KM long transmission line is the phase-1 of the integrated study plan of the Swat Corridor Transmission Line project.

Under the Phase-II of this project, an additional 80-kilometer line will be laid from Madian to Chakdara. Currently, several hydropower projects with generating capacity of hundreds of megawatts are underway in Swat Corridor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024