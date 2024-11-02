AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-02

Journalist Faraz discharged from case

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2024 07:18am

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Friday discharged journalist Faraz Nizam from a case registered by the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for offensive reporting of an incident.

The other day the FIA had detained the journalist when he appeared before it to join the investigation. The agency presented Faraz before the court to obtain his remand.

The Faraz’s counsel argued that despite registration of a frivolous case, the FIA had yet to provide an official copy of the FIR.

The magistrate expressed his displeasure and remarked that in six previous cases, the suspects had also been denied FIR copies by the agency.

The counsel argued that the sections of the laws applied in the FIR were irrelevant, as the journalist’s video recording contained nothing that could justify the charges.

He, therefore, asked the magistrate to discharge the journalist rather than sending him on judicial remand. The magistrate after hearing both the sides discharged the journalist from the case.

