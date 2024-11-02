AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-02

Distribution of livestock: Registration process started

Recorder Report Published November 2, 2024 Updated November 2, 2024 07:26am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Livestock & Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Friday inaugurated the registration process of deserving women for the distribution of 11,000 livestock assets to enable them to earn handsome livelihoods.

Under this scheme, applications for the distribution of livestock will be accepted for poor widows and divorced women in 12 districts of South Punjab. The ceremony was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock Punjab Sardar Aasim Makin and the Secretary for Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateeq.

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture said 10,000 applications have already been received. The application collection will continue until November 10. In the event that one hundred thousand or more applications are received by November 10, a fair distribution of livestock will be ensured through transparent e-balloting process. The Chief Minister of Punjab will personally visit a district in South Punjab to distribute livestock assets among rural women.

The Minister said with a substantial budget of 2 billion rupees, livestock assets will be transferred to 11,000 widowed and divorced women in South Punjab. Healthy buffaloes or cows will be provided to rural women free of charge under this scheme.

The maximum age limit for women is set at 55 years having a PMT score of 32 or below for poverty and should not have received livestock from any other scheme in the last 5 years. They can apply by downloading the application from the Play Store/App Store or rural women can also approach the Chief Minister’s Facilitation Desk established at the nearest veterinary dispensary for registration, the Minister added.

Ashiq Kirmani said the Chief Minister of Punjab has a deep concern for farmers and livestock farmers. The motto of the CM of Punjab is prosperity of livestock farmers.

The CM has allocated significant amount for the development of the livestock sector during her eight months in office, which previous governments could not achieve in five years, he added. Under the leadership of the CM this program is a historic initiative to empower rural women.

This scheme aims to make rural women self-sufficient and stand on their own feet. With the economic improvement of women, there will also be an increase in overall milk production, the Minister hoped. He vowed to achieve a good breed of animals through healthy production under this scheme.

The event was also attended by Additional Secretary for Livestock Dr. Usman Tahir, Director General (Extension) Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Director General (Research) Dr. Sajjad Hussain, as well as representatives from PITB, Urban Unit, and Punjab Social Protection Authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Rural women Distribution of livestock

Comments

200 characters

Distribution of livestock: Registration process started

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

BoD for amending SMEDA Ordinance 2002

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Read more stories