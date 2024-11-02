Call for consensus on Kala Bagh Dam

LAHORE: Irrigation Minister Punjab Kazim Pirzada on Friday called for developing a consensus for the construction of Kala Bagh Dam. He expressed these while addressing the session of Punjab Assembly. He said Kala Bagh Dam is the lifeline of Pakistan.

"We should not hesitate to develop a consensus on the construction of Kala Bagh Dam even if Punjab has to sacrifice its share of water," Kazim Pirzada said.

He said work has started on the construction of eleven dams. He further said all parties should play their role on Kala Bagh Dam by keeping aside political differences.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan gave a ruling that all the proposals of the members of the Assembly will be referred to the Standing Committees of the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Irrigation.

Earlier, while speaking on the point of order treasury member Amjad Ali Javed said there are five to six lakh teachers associated with school education are protesting.

He said education minister is running the affairs very well. He suggested said government should start dialogue with the teachers. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said he is bound by the oath, he cannot go out of it.

He said a house cannot be run on the basis of likes and dislikes. He further said that the Constitution of Pakistan 1973 and the 18th Amendment are two unanimous documents.

Speaker Punjab Assembly said after the Eighteenth Amendment, there are ministries at the federal level while departments at the provincial level. Provincial Ministers are answerable to this House. If the minister says that it is not my authority, then we have to use our authority, said Speaker Punjab Assembly.

Opposition leader Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan said that amendments in the rules of business were passed by the cooperation between the leader of the House and the leader of the opposition. Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan said that Provincial Minister should be empowered instead of Secretaries. He also said there should be a uniform policy.

