Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has pioneered a groundbreaking initiative in the country’s history by launching the largest-ever super seeder project, paving new pathways for agricultural development.

Announcing the commencement of modern agricultural equipment rental services during a significant event under the Smog Control Program, she emphasized the necessity of providing farmers with access to advanced technology. This initiative aims not only to address the issue of smog but also to improve the farmers’ economy.

Maryam Nawaz officially commenced the distribution of super seeders to farmers at the Rice Research Institute in Kala Shah Kaku. This is a highly commendable step, as this project will offer modern agricultural equipment rental services in every tehsil, starting within 60 days at zero profit. This effort will grant farmers access to advanced tools, aiding them in achieving better yields.

The Chief Minister highlighted that out of the total cost of PKR 1.3 million per super seeder, farmers would contribute PKR 500,000, while the government would cover the remaining PKR 800,000. She also noted that these super seeders would not contribute to environmental pollution, thus helping to tackle the smog problem. Smog is a significant issue with direct impacts on public health, making this initiative crucial.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need for public cooperation to combat smog, stating that it causes numerous diseases and that collective efforts are required to find a solution. She announced the introduction of a satellite monitoring system to oversee emissions from chimneys, allowing for immediate action. This modern approach will help monitor smog levels and mitigate its effects more effectively.

Maryam Nawaz has declared that “the path to progress passes through the fields.” She affirmed that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) is the party genuinely dedicated to solving public issues. She also addressed the problem of inflation, stating that leaders must have empathy for the people, as only through hard work can problems be solved.

Such statements increase her popularity among the public and assure them that their leadership is attentive to their interests.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the praise from senior farmers for the issuance of the Kisan Card, which has liberated them from the exploitation of middlemen. Senior farmers expressed their gratitude, stating that “Dhi Rani’s” initiative has uplifted the farmers of Punjab. It is encouraging to see effective measures being provided to protect the rights of farmers.

The discussion also included the Green Tractor Program, which aims to supply modern agricultural tractors to farmers. Maryam Nawaz revealed that under this program, 9500 farmers in Punjab would receive a subsidy of PKR 1 million per tractor. This milestone initiative seeks to usher agriculture into a new era of mechanization, enhancing productivity and stabilizing the economy.

The Chief Minister expressed her desire for the use of modern technology in agriculture to increase productivity. She explained that the Kisan Card facilitates farmers in purchasing agricultural inputs, thus freeing them from the oppression of middlemen. Such measures demonstrate the government’s understanding of farmers’ challenges and its commitment to their welfare.

Additionally, Maryam Nawaz participated in an exhibition of modern agricultural equipment and inspected a rice harvester designed to dispose of crop residues. She directed the Agriculture Department to introduce the rice harvester in Punjab and provide rental services. This initiative will be highly beneficial to farmers, granting them access to advanced technology.

The Chief Minister also showed interest in rice trans planters for seedling planting, stating that these machines would play a crucial role in increasing farmers’ productivity and enabling them to adopt modern farming methods. She reviewed various advanced agricultural tools, including potato planters, sugarcane planters, sugarcane rippers, and maize sellers.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif reiterated her commitment to public service, emphasizing that hard work and perseverance are essential for progress. She stated that only those who genuinely work for the public’s benefit can successfully address their issues. She urged everyone to work together to improve people’s lives.

In her closing remarks, Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her readiness to serve the public and her goal of ensuring every farmer’s rights are protected. It is crucial that the government takes steps to safeguard farmers’ interests and guide them towards progress. She highlighted that agricultural development is key to Pakistan’s economic growth and that modern technology must be utilized to achieve this.

These initiatives and plans are a testament to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s dedication and hard work for the rights and development of farmers. Under her leadership, the Smog Control Program and agricultural development projects not only bring good news for farmers but also represent significant milestones for Pakistan’s economic improvement. With her dedication and vision, Punjab’s farmers are set to embark on a new era of progress, which will be a golden chapter in history, impacting future generations positively.

