Sindh CM approves tech park, other key projects

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired the 46th meeting of the PPP Policy Board, where several important projects were approved, including the 17-storey NED Science & Technology Park project, installation of West Karachi Water Recycling Project-I to supply water to industrial estates, desalination plant to provide drinking water to DHA and surrounding areas, six-lane Malir Expressway leading to the Kathore Interchange, and an allocation of Rs 2 billion for the Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s House and attended by provincial ministers Dr Azra Pechuho, Zia Lanjar, Sardar Shah, Ali Hassan Zardari, Jam Ikram Dharejo, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, and MPAs Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Qasim Soomro, along with other officials, including the Chairman of P&D Najam Shah, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, Secretary of School Education Zahid Abbasi, DG PPP Unit Asad Zamin and several others.

NED Science & Technology Park: The CM was told that the NED Science and Technology Park is being established through a Government-to-Government (G2G) arrangement with a Kuwaiti company. He noted that he had already approved Rs 1.7 billion as provincial government equity for the project. Following an aeronautical study, the CAA issued an NOC for a building height of 218.3 feet Above Ground Level (AGL) in October 2024. The CM confirmed that any overhead water tank, neon signboard, antenna, or other rooftop structures would not affect aircraft safety.

The CM instructed the PPP Unit to finalize the Concession Agreement by the end of November 2024 and to commence construction. “I want the project completed within two years,” he emphasized.

He stated that this would be the first fully integrated Science and Technology Park in Pakistan, located within the premises of NED University Karachi, developed through a PPP model. The project scope includes constructing a technology park building with three basements and 20 floors.

The office spaces in the park will be sub-leased to technology companies, including large multinationals, SMEs, research companies, and startups. The infrastructure will feature an auditorium, innovative workspaces, high-speed connectivity, research labs, tech incubators, cafes, and more.

The CM also mentioned that they would seek Special Technology Zone (STZ) status from the STZA to offer fiscal incentives to tenants.

West Karachi Water Recycling Project-I: The Kuwaiti company submitted an Expression of Interest (EoI) for a G2G arrangement for the installation and operation of the recycling project. The CM was informed about the company’s extensive experience in wastewater treatment facilities, which would greatly benefit the project’s success. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) will supply recycled water to industries in SITE, ensuring the quality of recycled water meets their requirements. The CM instructed the local government, industries, and PPP Unit to finalise the project with the Kuwaiti company and initiate work promptly.

Malir Expressway Project: The CM was updated that the project will end approximately 500 meters before the existing Kathore interchange on the M9, which currently features a single two-lane carriageway. The completion of the six-lane Malir Expressway would create bottlenecks at the two-lane Kathore Interchange. To mitigate these bottlenecks and operational issues, it is crucial to reconstruct, rehabilitate, and widen the Kathore interchange to accommodate the increased traffic volumes without delays. A discussion was held with officials from the National Highway Authority (NHA) – South Zone, and both parties recognised the need to upgrade the interchange in line with the standards of the six new interchanges built on the M-9. The CM approved the appointment of a technical consultant to conduct necessary studies, enabling the local government department to provide the NHA with the required documentation. He directed the local government department to submit a general description, layout plan, and design drawings, along with a Bill of Quantities (BOQ), for the construction and widening of the new Kathore Interchange at M9. It should be noted that the Malir Expressway (MEW) is a dedicated three-lane, high-speed access-controlled corridor, representing the largest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project in Sindh, stretching approximately 39 km along the Malir River, starting from Korangi Creek Avenue (DHA) and ending at the Karachi–Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) near Kathore. The Malir Expressway, featuring dedicated interchanges, will facilitate quicker access to key real estate developments along the route, significantly reducing the commuting time from Korangi Creek Avenue (DHA) to Superhighway (M-9).

