AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-02

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Ahmed Malik Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

KARACHI: The United Bank Limited (UBL) has formally submitted an offer to Silkbank Limited for the amalgamation of Silkbank Limited with and into UBL.

“The United Bank Limited is pleased to inform that it has submitted an offer to Silkbank Limited for the amalgamation of Silkbank with and into UBL pursuant to a scheme of amalgamation to be filed with and sanctioned by the SBP under Section 48 of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962,” according to an information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.

As consideration for the amalgamation, the UBL has proposed to issue and allot new UBL ordinary shares to the shareholders of Silkbank on the basis of a ratio of one (01) new UBL ordinary share for every 325 Silkbank ordinary shares.

The offer and the amalgamation remain subject to approval of the Board of Directors and shareholders of UBL, execution of definitive transaction documents between UBL and Silkbank, and receipt of all corporate, regulatory and third-party approvals and consents required for the amalgamation, it added.

As part of the deal, the UBL proposes a share swap ratio of 1 new UBL share for every 325 Silk bank shares and upon completion, this ratio implies an estimated price for Silkbank shares at Rs 0.96, considering UBL will issue 27.94 million new shares to Silkbank shareholders, analysts at Arif Habib Limited said.

Post-amalgamation, UBL’s total outstanding shares would increase to 1,252 million, potentially diluting current shareholdings but strengthening UBL’s customer base, analysts said.

The transaction, while solidifying UBL’s balance sheet and market position, remains dependent on due diligence regarding Silkbank’s asset quality and liabilities.

“This expansion, if finalized, would represent a consolidation within Pakistan’s banking sector after seven years.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UBL Arif Habib Limited silkbank limited

Comments

200 characters

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

BoD for amending SMEDA Ordinance 2002

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Read more stories