At least 4 including children killed in Mastung explosion

At least four including children and a policeman were killed and a dozen injured on Friday in an explosion in Balochistan’s Mastung district, Aaj News reported.

As per the report, the blast occurred near a police van at a chowk near the Civil Hospital and a girls’ school. The blast caused damage to the police vehicle and a rickshaw.

The injured were transported to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, an investigation has also been launched.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack and said that the explosion on the school is a clear proof of terrorists’ hostility towards education in Balochistan.

Balochistan has seen an increase in strikes by terrorists this year. Earlier this week, five people were killed in an attack by armed men on the construction site of a small dam in Balochistan.

The five dead, and two injured, all worked at the construction site in the Panjgur, spokesperson for the Balochistan government Shahid Rind said in a statement, saying the attack took place late on Monday night.