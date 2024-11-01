AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.7%)
AIRLINK 121.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
DGKC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FCCL 32.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUBC 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
MLCF 37.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.64%)
NBP 60.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 172.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.27%)
PAEL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
PPL 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PTC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
SEARL 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
TOMCL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.11%)
TRG 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.4%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,496 Increased By 13.4 (0.14%)
BR30 28,396 Increased By 25.2 (0.09%)
KSE100 89,048 Increased By 81.4 (0.09%)
KSE30 27,753 Decreased By -74.2 (-0.27%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 4 including children killed in Mastung explosion

  • Blast occurred near a police van at a chowk near the Civil Hospital and a girls’ school
BR Web Desk Published November 1, 2024 Updated November 1, 2024 10:38am

At least four including children and a policeman were killed and a dozen injured on Friday in an explosion in Balochistan’s Mastung district, Aaj News reported.

As per the report, the blast occurred near a police van at a chowk near the Civil Hospital and a girls’ school. The blast caused damage to the police vehicle and a rickshaw.

The injured were transported to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, an investigation has also been launched.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack and said that the explosion on the school is a clear proof of terrorists’ hostility towards education in Balochistan.

Balochistan has seen an increase in strikes by terrorists this year. Earlier this week, five people were killed in an attack by armed men on the construction site of a small dam in Balochistan.

The five dead, and two injured, all worked at the construction site in the Panjgur, spokesperson for the Balochistan government Shahid Rind said in a statement, saying the attack took place late on Monday night.

Balochistan Mastung attack

Comments

200 characters

At least 4 including children killed in Mastung explosion

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut Pakistan’s GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Read more stories