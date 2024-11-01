AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
AIRLINK 123.90 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.97%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
DFML 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.78%)
DGKC 86.76 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.55%)
FCCL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
FFBL 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
HUBC 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.04%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.51%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.2%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 178.45 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (3.6%)
PAEL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PIBTL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 151.25 Increased By ▲ 9.56 (6.75%)
PRL 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PTC 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
SEARL 66.65 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.24%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
TOMCL 35.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.68%)
UNITY 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,670 Increased By 186.4 (1.97%)
BR30 29,125 Increased By 753.7 (2.66%)
KSE100 90,579 Increased By 1612.3 (1.81%)
KSE30 28,334 Increased By 506.7 (1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

5 school children among seven killed in Mastung explosion

  • Blast occurs close to police van at chowk near Civil Hospital and girls’ school
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published November 1, 2024 Updated November 1, 2024 02:44pm
Paramedics and others carry an injured man into a hospital after a blast near a girls’ school targeting police guarding polio vaccinators in the city of Mastung in Balochistan province on November 1, 2024. A bombing near a school in western Pakistan killed seven people, including five children, in an attack targeting police guarding polio vaccinators on November 1, officials said. Photo AFP
Paramedics and others carry an injured man into a hospital after a blast near a girls’ school targeting police guarding polio vaccinators in the city of Mastung in Balochistan province on November 1, 2024. A bombing near a school in western Pakistan killed seven people, including five children, in an attack targeting police guarding polio vaccinators on November 1, officials said. Photo AFP

At least seven including five school children and a policeman were killed and 23 were injured on Friday in an explosion in Balochistan’s Mastung district, Aaj News reported.

As per the report, the blast occurred close to a police van at a chowk near the Civil Hospital and a girls’ school.

“The target was a police van which was going to pickup a polio (vaccination) team,” Senior Superintendent of Police Rehmatullah told Reuters.

The explosion came from an improvised device attached to a motorcycle parked near a school for girls in the town of Mastung, he said.

The blast caused damage to the police vehicle and a rickshaw.

The injured were transported to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, an investigation has also been launched.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack and said that the explosion on the school is a clear proof of terrorists’ hostility towards education in Balochistan.

He directed the authorities concerned to apprehend the perpetrators of the blast and award them exemplary punishment. He also instructed to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also condemned the blast. He said it was “inhumane” and that they will avenge the murder of innocent children and people.

The CM said that civilians in urban areas also needed to be on the watch for the terrorists.

“The monster of terrorism can only be fought together,” he said.

Balochistan has seen an increase in strikes by terrorists this year. Earlier this week, five people were killed in an attack by armed men on the construction site of a small dam in Balochistan.

The five dead, and two injured, all worked at the construction site in the Panjgur, spokesperson for the Balochistan government Shahid Rind said in a statement, saying the attack took place late on Monday night.

Balochistan Mastung attack

Comments

200 characters

5 school children among seven killed in Mastung explosion

PSX soars, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari businessmen to invest in Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil climbs more than $1 on reports of Iran preparing strike on Israel

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Massive shootout in France wounds five: minister

Negotiations with IPPs: Nepra voices concerns about ‘key’ factors

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Read more stories