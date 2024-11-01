AGL 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.18%)
New Zealand win toss, bat against India in third Test

AFP Published 01 Nov, 2024 10:08am
MUMBAI: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham on Friday won the toss and elected to bat against India as the tourists look for a series sweep in the third Test in Mumbai.

The Black Caps sealed a first-ever Test series victory on Indian soil last week with an unbeatable lead in the three-match series, and are now eyeing 3-0.

New Zealand made two changes from their victory in the second Test, bringing in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and fit-again pace bowler Matt Henry.

Mitchell Santner, star of the second Test with 13 wickets in Pune, sits out with side strain. Pace bowler Tim Southee is also out.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel returns to the city of his birth, where he became the third bowler in cricket history to take all 10 wickets in an innings in New Zealand’s previous tour to India in 2021.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, are looking to avoid a whitewash ahead of the hotly anticipated five Tests in Australia starting later this month.

World Test Championship makes for ‘bigger carrot’: Tom Latham

The hosts made one change from their 113-run loss in Pune, with Mohammed Siraj coming in for fellow quick Jasprit Bumrah, who is unwell.

Teams

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William O’Rourke.

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

