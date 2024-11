MUMBAI: Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shared nine wickets between them as India bowled out New Zealand for 235 on day one of the third Test in Mumbai on Friday.

World Test Championship makes for ‘bigger carrot’: Tom Latham

Will Young made 71 and Daryl Mitchell hit 82, after New Zealand elected to bat first in a bid to sweep the series.

The tourists’ innings ended in 65.4 overs in the final session.