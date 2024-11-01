AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-01

Preparations finalised for outsourcing sanitation services

Recorder Report Published November 1, 2024 Updated November 1, 2024 07:46am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has finalised the preparation for outsourcing sanitation services in Punjab; it will be launched next month under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme.

This was disclosed during a meeting chaired by Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq on Thursday. The concerned deputy commissioners, the CEOs of the waste management companies and the chief officers of district councils participated through video link.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that the outsourcing process was completed in 90 out of 150 tehsils, including Lahore, in the first phase; outsourcing would be made operational in the remaining 25 tehsils within November. “Work has been completed in Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions while 90 percent of work has been completed in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and DG Khan Divisions.

The pace of work has also been accelerated in the Multan division; however, self-operation will continue in 13 tehsils of Punjab. Moreover, in the next phase, an outsourcing plan would be implemented in Sahiwal and Sargodha divisions,” he added.

He emphasised that the outsourcing model was a new experiment that would benefit the population of more than 73.4 million people in Punjab. “All possible steps should be taken to make the public awareness campaign successful. Community participation at all levels must be ensured to tackle the next potential challenges and for this, the cooperation of local public representatives was vital,” he concluded.

During the meeting, it was decided to conduct a special awareness campaign about the importance and necessity of cleanliness in schools and colleges. The deputy commissioners were asked to request the mosque imams to elaborate on the importance of cleanliness during their Friday sermons. Apart from this, the Punjab Chief Minister would also write an open letter to the parents and teachers of the students on the importance of cleanliness.

On this occasion, Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian said that under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme, 11.35 million houses in villages and 7.03 million urban houses would be covered.

He directed officials concerned that waste enclosures should be built, or at least, containers should be kept in every village “Funds have been released under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme.

He emphasised that the district administration should provide all possible facilities to the contractors and also supervise them, adding that a new culture of social change was about to develop and everyone should play their part to make this culture last.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab government Zeeshan Rafiq Suthra Punjab outsourcing sanitation services

Comments

200 characters

Preparations finalised for outsourcing sanitation services

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

Alarming surge in Wild Poliovirus Type-1: Govts to jointly review, monitor situation

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Sindh govt jobs: SC strikes down 15-year age relief

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Release of Imran: 160 MPs say concerned at US lawmakers’ ‘intervention’

Read more stories