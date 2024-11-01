DG visits grand auction site for commercial plots

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, Captain Muhammad Zafar Iqbal (retd), visited the grand auction site for commercial plots in Sectors G-13 and G-14 on Tuesday. Senior officials of the Housing Authority briefed Director General regarding the commercial plots being auctioned.

During the briefing, it was noted that the auction includes a 2224.9-square-yard petrol pump plot on Main Kashmir Highway in Sector G-13, located between the Motorway Interchange and Serena Hotel; a 2602-square-yard mixed-use commercial plot in G-13; four corner commercial plots with double parking in the G-14 Markaz; two commercial plots in Bazaar No. 5 of G-13; four commercial plots in Bazaar No. 6 of G-13/3; eight commercial plots in Bazaar No. 1 of Sector G-14/2; and six commercial plots in Bazaar No. 2 of Sector G-14/3, along with various small and large commercial plots.

Muhammad Zafar Iqbal directed senior officials to work hard to ensure the success of the grand auction scheduled for November 13 and 14, 2024, at Gandhara Hall.

