AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.7%)
AIRLINK 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
DCL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
DFML 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
DGKC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
FCCL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 65.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUBC 103.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.12%)
MLCF 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
NBP 60.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 141.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PTC 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
SEARL 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.04%)
TRG 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.42%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,487 Increased By 3.6 (0.04%)
BR30 28,328 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.15%)
KSE100 88,986 Increased By 19.6 (0.02%)
KSE30 27,726 Decreased By -101.4 (-0.36%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-01

DG visits grand auction site for commercial plots

Press Release Published 01 Nov, 2024 08:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, Captain Muhammad Zafar Iqbal (retd), visited the grand auction site for commercial plots in Sectors G-13 and G-14 on Tuesday. Senior officials of the Housing Authority briefed Director General regarding the commercial plots being auctioned.

During the briefing, it was noted that the auction includes a 2224.9-square-yard petrol pump plot on Main Kashmir Highway in Sector G-13, located between the Motorway Interchange and Serena Hotel; a 2602-square-yard mixed-use commercial plot in G-13; four corner commercial plots with double parking in the G-14 Markaz; two commercial plots in Bazaar No. 5 of G-13; four commercial plots in Bazaar No. 6 of G-13/3; eight commercial plots in Bazaar No. 1 of Sector G-14/2; and six commercial plots in Bazaar No. 2 of Sector G-14/3, along with various small and large commercial plots.

Muhammad Zafar Iqbal directed senior officials to work hard to ensure the success of the grand auction scheduled for November 13 and 14, 2024, at Gandhara Hall.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FGEHA commercial plots Captain Muhammad Zafar Iqbal (retd)

