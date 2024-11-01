AGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
AIRLINK 121.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
DCL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
DFML 40.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
DGKC 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 32.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
FFL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HUBC 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
MLCF 37.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
OGDC 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PPL 141.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PTC 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.49%)
SEARL 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 35.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.11%)
TRG 50.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.18%)
UNITY 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,491 Increased By 7.9 (0.08%)
BR30 28,338 Decreased By -33 (-0.12%)
KSE100 89,011 Increased By 44.4 (0.05%)
KSE30 27,726 Decreased By -101.5 (-0.36%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-01

Sharjeel felicitates newly-elected PBA office-bearers

Press Release Published 01 Nov, 2024 08:18am

KARACHI: Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, congratulated the newly-elected officials of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), stating that the leadership of the PBA will promote ethical journalism and broadcasting in the industry.

In a congratulatory message, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the role of the PBA in supporting freedom of expression cannot be forgotten.

He added that the government prioritizes resolving the issues faced by the journalist community in consultation with the Sindh Pakistan Broadcasters Association. The government will continue to take steps to protect the rights of journalists in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

