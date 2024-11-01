Sharjeel felicitates newly-elected PBA office-bearers

KARACHI: Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, congratulated the newly-elected officials of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), stating that the leadership of the PBA will promote ethical journalism and broadcasting in the industry.

In a congratulatory message, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the role of the PBA in supporting freedom of expression cannot be forgotten.

He added that the government prioritizes resolving the issues faced by the journalist community in consultation with the Sindh Pakistan Broadcasters Association. The government will continue to take steps to protect the rights of journalists in Sindh.

