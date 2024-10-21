Navy ship seizes narcotics at sea

KARACHI: An intelligence-based counter narcotics operation was conducted by Pakistan Navy and ANF in North Arabian Sea in which approximately 2000 kgs of Hashish, 370 kgs of Ice and 50 kgs of heroin were seized by Pakistan Navy ship HUNAIN.

The consignment includes one hundred thousand illegal Indian made pills used as drug which was to be transported via sea to international destination. Value of narcotics in international market is approximately US$ 145 million. The seized items have been handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.

