AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Siemens’ $10.6 billion Altair deal strengthens its industrial software offering

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:05pm

Siemens is to buy U.S. engineering software firm Altair Engineering for $10.6 billion, strengthening its position in the growing market for industrial software.

The deal, Siemens’s second biggest acquisition, is part of the German engineering group’s increased focus on a sector being revolutionised by data analysis and artificial intelligence.

Michigan-based Altair is active in the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry - systems that manage product life-cycles from conception to development, manufacture, service and disposal.

The market for PLM simulation software is currently $10 billion per year and will grow by 10% over the next five years, Siemens said.

Following the deal, the Munich-based company will increase its market share from 9% to 15%, lifting it from number 4 to number 2 behind Ansys, which has 23%.

Other rivals include privately-held MathWorks with 14%, and Dassault Systemes with 10% of the market.

Siemens Pakistan to sell energy portfolio to Siemens Gamesa for Rs17.8bn

Siemens CEO Roland Busch said combining Siemens’ online digital platform Xcelerator with Altair “will create the world’s most complete AI-powered design and simulation portfolio”.

The transaction is anticipated to add to Siemens’ earnings per share in about two years from the deal’s closing, expected in the second half of 2025.

It will also add about $500 million in annual revenue to Siemens in the mid-term and more than $1 billion per year in the long term, Siemens said.

Analysts were cheered by the acquisition, but there were some concerns about the price, an 18.7% premium to Altair’s close on Oct. 21, a day before Reuters first reported the company was exploring a sale.

Analysts at Alpha Wertpapierhandel said the deal, while not cheap, would strengthen Siemens’ struggling digital industries division.

Jefferies analyst Simon Toennessen said the acquisition gave Siemens more expertise around artificial intelligence and high performance computers.

It would also make the group a more credible rival to chip-design company Synopsys, which agreed to buy Ansys earlier this year, as well as Cadence Design Systems.

Siemens also announced on Thursday it was selling its airport baggage and cargo handling business to Vanderlande, owned by Toyota Industries Corporation, for 300 million euros.

The company was the last portfolio company held by Siemens - a batch of company laggards earmarked for turnaround and sale because they did not fit the company’s focus on transport, factory automation and smart buildings.

Siemens industrial software Altair Engineering

Comments

200 characters

Siemens’ $10.6 billion Altair deal strengthens its industrial software offering

PM Shehbaz, Qatari PM Al-Thani discuss global, regional issues

Govt posts a rare budget surplus of Rs1.7tn in Q1FY25

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Profit-taking persists, KSE-100 loses 1,320 points to close below 89,000

HUBCO plans to install EV charging network across Pakistan

FO rejects ‘advice’ regarding Pakistan, TTP dialogue

Canada-India tensions could escalate cyber threats, hinder immigration

Trouble in textile: Janana De Malucho shuts operations amid rising costs, cotton shortage

Shell Pakistan Limited to be rebranded as Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited

Oil prices stable after boost from US fuel demand

Read more stories