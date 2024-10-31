AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-31

Rotary Club holds polio awareness walk

Press Release Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 03:14am

FAISALABAD: In view of the increasing cases of polio under the auspices of Rotary Club of Faisalabad city, a polio awareness walk was organized at SOS Village in which the President of the club Muhammad Atif Munir, secretary of the club Adil Qureshi, former president Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Qamar, Muhammad Irfan, Dr Sajid Rahim, Muhammad Adnan, Malik Yousaf, Shahid Rahim, Muhammad Usman Munir and other Rotarians participated.

The participants also distributed uniforms, books and lunch boxes to the children living in SOS Village and planted saplings in the park of SOS Village. After that, speaking on polio prevention, the participants said that polio is a very dangerous disease; the slightest negligence of parents makes the child needy for the rest of his life.

He said that our teams are going door to door to administer polio drops to the children. Every member of the Rotary Club of Faisalabad City is passionate about the fight against polio in collaboration with the government. At the end of the event, the Rotary Club distributed food boxes, uniforms, shoes and books among the children. And it was decided that Rotary Club of Faisalabad City will continue to fully cooperate with the children living in SOS Village as before.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

polio cases polio drops Rotary Club Faisalabad City polio awareness walk

Comments

200 characters

Rotary Club holds polio awareness walk

Additional MoUs: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan enhance scope of partnership to $2.8bn

Finance ministry sees Pakistan’s headline inflation at 6-7% in October 2024

KSE-100 snaps 7-session rally as profit-taking erases intra-day gains

Oil rises 2% as US stockpiles drawdown, OPEC+ mulls output hike delay

PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine

Major, two soldiers martyred in Bannu IBO: ISPR

Pakistan, Russia agree to boost cooperation in maritime security

Smog beset Pakistan megacity curbs rickshaws, restaurants

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan, Vietnam vow to strengthen ties

Read more stories