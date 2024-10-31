Rotary Club holds polio awareness walk

FAISALABAD: In view of the increasing cases of polio under the auspices of Rotary Club of Faisalabad city, a polio awareness walk was organized at SOS Village in which the President of the club Muhammad Atif Munir, secretary of the club Adil Qureshi, former president Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Qamar, Muhammad Irfan, Dr Sajid Rahim, Muhammad Adnan, Malik Yousaf, Shahid Rahim, Muhammad Usman Munir and other Rotarians participated.

The participants also distributed uniforms, books and lunch boxes to the children living in SOS Village and planted saplings in the park of SOS Village. After that, speaking on polio prevention, the participants said that polio is a very dangerous disease; the slightest negligence of parents makes the child needy for the rest of his life.

He said that our teams are going door to door to administer polio drops to the children. Every member of the Rotary Club of Faisalabad City is passionate about the fight against polio in collaboration with the government. At the end of the event, the Rotary Club distributed food boxes, uniforms, shoes and books among the children. And it was decided that Rotary Club of Faisalabad City will continue to fully cooperate with the children living in SOS Village as before.

