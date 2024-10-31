EPA designates specific areas as 'air pollution hotspots'

LAHORE: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has designated specific areas of Lahore as "air pollution hotspots" and has imposed a green lockdown under Section 6 (1) of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997. This measure aims to mitigate the escalating smog and air pollution levels.

The identified hotspots include the surrounding areas of Davis Road, Egerton Road, Durand Road, and Kashmir Road. Additionally, areas around Abbott Road, extending from Shimla Hill to Gulistan Cinema, and those along Empress Road, from Shimla Hill to the Railway Headquarters, have also been designated as hotspots. Surrounding areas of Queen Mary Road, from Durand Road to Allama Iqbal Road, are included as well.

According to the agency's directives, all construction activities will be completely banned in these areas. Commercial generators will not be permitted to operate, and the entry of Qingqi (chingchi) rickshaws will be strictly prohibited.

Furthermore, there will be a ban on outdoor food cooking and barbecue activities after 8:00 PM. Food outlets utilizing charcoal, coal, or wood without proper emission control systems will also be prohibited in the specified areas.

The order additionally imposes a total ban on dry sweeping in these regions and encourages both government and private offices to implement a work-from-home policy (50% on a rotation or need basis) starting November 4, 2024.

Non-compliance with these regulations will be subject to penalties under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code and other relevant legal provisions, the order concluded.

