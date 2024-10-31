AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-31

EPA designates specific areas as 'air pollution hotspots'

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

LAHORE: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has designated specific areas of Lahore as "air pollution hotspots" and has imposed a green lockdown under Section 6 (1) of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997. This measure aims to mitigate the escalating smog and air pollution levels.

The identified hotspots include the surrounding areas of Davis Road, Egerton Road, Durand Road, and Kashmir Road. Additionally, areas around Abbott Road, extending from Shimla Hill to Gulistan Cinema, and those along Empress Road, from Shimla Hill to the Railway Headquarters, have also been designated as hotspots. Surrounding areas of Queen Mary Road, from Durand Road to Allama Iqbal Road, are included as well.

According to the agency's directives, all construction activities will be completely banned in these areas. Commercial generators will not be permitted to operate, and the entry of Qingqi (chingchi) rickshaws will be strictly prohibited.

Furthermore, there will be a ban on outdoor food cooking and barbecue activities after 8:00 PM. Food outlets utilizing charcoal, coal, or wood without proper emission control systems will also be prohibited in the specified areas.

The order additionally imposes a total ban on dry sweeping in these regions and encourages both government and private offices to implement a work-from-home policy (50% on a rotation or need basis) starting November 4, 2024.

Non-compliance with these regulations will be subject to penalties under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code and other relevant legal provisions, the order concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

air pollution Environmental Protection Agency EPA Punjab

Comments

200 characters

EPA designates specific areas as 'air pollution hotspots'

PM for keeping momentum to develop strong economic partnership with KSA

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

PTBA assails DGI&I’s policies

A new record set: MTBs: investors place bids worth over Rs2trn

Read more stories