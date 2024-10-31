Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

KARACHI: Naeem Mir, Chief Coordinator of the Tajir Dost Scheme at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), has issued a stern warning to non-filer traders, cautioning them about the severe difficulties they will face in operating their businesses after the October 31, 2024, deadline for filing income tax returns.

Speaking at a meeting with a business delegation, Mir emphasized that the trader community should not anticipate an extension of the filing deadline and should disregard advice from leaders advocating strikes and protests. “Our priority is to think for the welfare and betterment of traders so that they can run their businesses smoothly,” Mir stated.

Tax collection from wholesale, retail sector big challenge: Mir

Mir further highlighted the imminent removal of the non-filer category from FBR’s working books, predicting that this change would place non-compliant traders on the brink of collapse.

He urged non-filer traders to register with FBR and file their returns properly, emphasizing that their security lies in becoming compliant. “FBR is going to initiate stern action against tax evaders and non-filing traders cannot escape from FBR then,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024