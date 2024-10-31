DWP Group secures prestigious accolades

LAHORE: DWP Technologies, a division of Pakistan’s leading business conglomerate, DWP Group, has secured two prestigious accolades at the recent Cisco and Ingram Partner Awards Night.

The company was honoured with the Cisco Technology Partner of the Year and Security Partner of the Year awards, reinforcing its position as a leader in technology solutions and cybersecurity, said the company on Wednesday.

Moreover, Muhammad Faisal, a key member of DWP’s sales team, won the Outstanding Performer Award, for his performance in the central region. This individual honour celebrates his dedication, technical insight, and his exceptional contributions to client success.

Commenting on the company’s success, DWP Group Chief Operating Officer Rohail Bashir said that these awards were a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the technology sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024