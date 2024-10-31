AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 28,573 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 90,287 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 28,343 No Change 0 (0%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-31

DWP Group secures prestigious accolades

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2024 07:23am

LAHORE: DWP Technologies, a division of Pakistan’s leading business conglomerate, DWP Group, has secured two prestigious accolades at the recent Cisco and Ingram Partner Awards Night.

The company was honoured with the Cisco Technology Partner of the Year and Security Partner of the Year awards, reinforcing its position as a leader in technology solutions and cybersecurity, said the company on Wednesday.

Moreover, Muhammad Faisal, a key member of DWP’s sales team, won the Outstanding Performer Award, for his performance in the central region. This individual honour celebrates his dedication, technical insight, and his exceptional contributions to client success.

Commenting on the company’s success, DWP Group Chief Operating Officer Rohail Bashir said that these awards were a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the technology sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cisco DWP Technologies DWP Group Ingram Partner Awards Night

Comments

200 characters

DWP Group secures prestigious accolades

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

PM for keeping momentum to develop strong economic partnership with KSA

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

A new record set: MTBs: investors place bids worth over Rs2trn

Pakistan Tax Bar Association assails DGI&I’s policies

Read more stories