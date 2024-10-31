AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-31

Shortcomings in 26th Amendment should be reviewed: Malik

Hassan Abbas Published 31 Oct, 2024 07:28am

LAHORE: Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that any shortcomings in the 26th Constitutional Amendment should be reviewed by top political leadership.

He emphasised that this amendment is just one step towards constitutional accuracy and that further actions might be necessary. He also criticised parties promoting anarchy and expressed concerns about the justice system and parliamentary actions.

He expressed these views during a meet the press at Lahore Press Club.

On this occasion President of the Lahore Press Club, Arshad Ansari, awarded Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan a lifetime membership and thanking him for approving a three-day salary for the late President of the Press Gallery, Akhlaq Ahmed Bajwa.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan condemned violent protests and holding PTI responsible for the unrest.

Speaker while expressing his grievances said why Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar took action regarding a fake document. He also emphasised the need for political stability for economic growth and public welfare.

Earlier, during the session Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that smog is affecting our children. Due to smog, there is a 20% increase in respiratory disease patients in Lahore and its surroundings every year.

He said no matter how much technology advances, the most important thing is to talk to each other.

The speaker called for urgent need for collective action to address the smog issue, which is severely impacting public health, particularly children.

Senior minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that smog season has started. The smog season started in October and it lasts till January. He said we are working on first smog policy.

She also said that chief minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz will wrote a letter to chief minister Dehli regarding smog.

She said smog issue should not be politicised.

She said we are imposing ban on the construction activities in one kilometre radius near Shimla Pihari. We are considering closing private schools, as well as, primary schools.

