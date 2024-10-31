GPCCI workshop: Textile industry gains insights into new regulatory requirements

KARACHI: The German-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) hosted a Workshop on ‘German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act and Sustainability Regulations’ for textile manufacturers and exporters.

The event aimed at equipping participants with essential insights and best practices for navigating compliance with these new regulations, fostering sustainable practices within the textile sector.

Speakers at the workshop said that Pakistan businesses can enhance their competitive advantage and credibility within the European market by compliance with German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act and Sustainability Regulations.

In its continued mission to enhance German-Pakistan trade relations and equip local businesses with essential insights into global regulatory trends, GPCCI, in partnership with Eurocentra from the Wunsche Group, organized this workshop

The event was honored by the presence of Dr. Ruediger Lota Consul General of Germany, as Chief Guest, reflecting Germany’s strong commitment to sustainable and transparent trade practices.

This workshop focused on compliance with Germany’s recently implemented Supply Chain Due Diligence Act, along with broader sustainability regulations. Tailored for Pakistan’s textile sector, the sessions provided in-depth guidance on mandatory certifications, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards, and sourcing protocols essential for Pakistani exporters aiming to expand into the German market.

The workshop attracted GPCCI members, prominent textile manufacturers, industry experts, and representatives from both large businesses and SMEs. Participants received comprehensive insights into aligning their operations with Germany’s new regulatory framework, a critical step toward ensuring sustainable and responsible supply chain practices.

Through initiatives like this, GPCCI reaffirms its role as a bridge for German-Pakistani economic cooperation, empowering local businesses to thrive in international markets by supporting their journey toward sustainable regulatory compliance.

Zahid Sajjad Head of Business Services Eurocentra, Joern Otto Vice President Sourcing and Supply Chain bonprixHandelsgesellschaftmbH, Ms. Annika Schwaegerl Sales Director Eurocentra, Ms. Fazilat Siyani Director and Lead Trainer for Workforce Development GIA International Exports and Ayaz Thaver Managing Partner GIA International Exports were among the speakers of the workshop.

