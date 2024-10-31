AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-31

Japanese rubber lower

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell for the sixth straight session on Wednesday, to hit their lowest in a month, as weaker Chinese manufacturing data and trade tensions surrounding Beijing outweighed prospects of a new outsized fiscal stimulus package from the top consumer.

The April Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract closed down 9 yen, or 2.47%, at 356.0 yen ($2.32) per kg. The contract hit an intraday low of 355.3 yen, its weakest level since Sept. 24. The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) dipped 40 yuan, or 0.22%, finishing at 17,845 yuan ($2,502.88) per metric ton. China’s factory activity likely contracted in October for a sixth month, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, but by the tiniest of margins, backing officials’ optimism that recent fresh stimulus will get the world’s second-largest economy back on track.

Beijing is considering approving, next week, the issuance of over 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) in extra debt in the next few years to revive its fragile economy. The planned total amount equates to over 8% of China’s economic output.

The European Union has decided to increase tariffs on Chinese-built electric vehicles to as much as 45.3% at the end of its highest-profile investigation that has divided Europe and prompted retaliation from Beijing. Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres.

The dollar-yen pair slipped 0.08% to 153.26, retreating from a three-month peak on Tuesday, as US bond yields rose and the yen remained pressured by political uncertainty since Japan’s ruling coalition lost its majority in parliament last weekend.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. The front-month November rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 194.2 US cents per kg, up 0.4%.

rubber rubber rates

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber lower

PM for keeping momentum to develop strong economic partnership with KSA

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

PTBA assails DGI&I’s policies

A new record set: MTBs: investors place bids worth over Rs2trn

Read more stories