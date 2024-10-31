AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Supplements Print 2024-10-31

October Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Dr. M Tahir Bashir

Consultant Medical Oncologist Faisalabad Medical University, Faisalabad and Affiliated Hospitals TEXT: Raising...
Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

Consultant Medical Oncologist Faisalabad Medical University, Faisalabad and Affiliated Hospitals TEXT: Raising awareness about breast cancer is essential because it directly impacts early detection & treatment outcomes. By promoting breast cancer awareness, this month serves several critical functions & I would like to highlight following critical aspects of breast cancer advocacy: When breast cancer is detected early, in localized stages, the survival rate is significantly higher. Public awareness campaigns promote mammograms & self-exams, vital for early diagnosis. WHO stresses that educating women about the signs & symptoms of breast cancer can lead to early intervention, which is crucial for reducing breast cancer-related mortality. Breast Cancer Awareness Month also brings attention to the importance of funding for breast cancer research. Fundraising events help generate financial support for new treatments, better diagnostic tools & potential cures. Research has been pivotal in creating more targeted & effective therapies, contributing to improved survival rates. In our part of the world, it is also a challenge to cope with prevailing care disparities. This month-long observance sheds light on global healthcare disparities, advocating for equitable access to care. WHO also emphasizes the need for universal healthcare coverage to ensure women everywhere can access life-saving services, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

The psychological & emotional toll of breast cancer cannot be underestimated. Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a platform to inspire us in sharing stories of survivorship, promote mental health resources & build supportive communities for those affected by the disease. In conclusion, by creating awareness, adapting effective screening strategies, providing standard of care treatments & implementation of survivorship plans “No one will face breast cancer alone & we will fight it out together”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Breast Cancer Awareness breast cancer

