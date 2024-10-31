October Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Dr. M Tahir Bashir

Consultant Medical Oncologist Faisalabad Medical University, Faisalabad and Affiliated Hospitals TEXT: Raising awareness about breast cancer is essential because it directly impacts early detection & treatment outcomes. By promoting breast cancer awareness, this month serves several critical functions & I would like to highlight following critical aspects of breast cancer advocacy: When breast cancer is detected early, in localized stages, the survival rate is significantly higher. Public awareness campaigns promote mammograms & self-exams, vital for early diagnosis. WHO stresses that educating women about the signs & symptoms of breast cancer can lead to early intervention, which is crucial for reducing breast cancer-related mortality. Breast Cancer Awareness Month also brings attention to the importance of funding for breast cancer research. Fundraising events help generate financial support for new treatments, better diagnostic tools & potential cures. Research has been pivotal in creating more targeted & effective therapies, contributing to improved survival rates. In our part of the world, it is also a challenge to cope with prevailing care disparities. This month-long observance sheds light on global healthcare disparities, advocating for equitable access to care. WHO also emphasizes the need for universal healthcare coverage to ensure women everywhere can access life-saving services, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

The psychological & emotional toll of breast cancer cannot be underestimated. Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a platform to inspire us in sharing stories of survivorship, promote mental health resources & build supportive communities for those affected by the disease. In conclusion, by creating awareness, adapting effective screening strategies, providing standard of care treatments & implementation of survivorship plans “No one will face breast cancer alone & we will fight it out together”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024