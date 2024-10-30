AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine has received only 10% of latest approved aid from US: Zelenskiy

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2024 07:30pm

Ukraine has received only 10% of U.S. military aid approved by Congress earlier this year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video released on Wednesday.

Russia, which sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine Ukraine in February 2022, has accelerated its advances in the east and Kyiv’s military is outgunned and outmanned by its more powerful foe.

Ukraine is also bracing for what could be the toughest winter of the war after long-range Russian airstrikes destroyed what officials says is about half of its power generating capacity.

Russian army says it has seized east Ukraine town of Selydove

“You do your job. You count on reserves, you count on special brigades, you count on such equipment. And if you get 10% of all the package (that) has already been voted on… it’s not funny,” Zelenskiy said in remarks in English to Nordic journalists on Tuesday that were published in full on his Telegram page on Wednesday.

A $61 billion aid package from the United States, stalled by Republicans in Congress from December last year, was approved in April.

Zelenskiy added that the slow pace of weapons supplies was not a question of funding.

“Its always the question of bureaucracy or logistics, ideas or scepticism… This we will give you, this - will not,” he said.

He also said that NATO countries had pledged to supply Ukraine with six or seven air defence systems, which Ukraine increasingly relies on to repel long-range Russian strikes, by the beginning of September but that Kyiv had not yet received all of them.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine has received only 10% of latest approved aid from US: Zelenskiy

Additional MoUs: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan enhance scope of partnership to $2.8bn

Finance ministry sees Pakistan’s headline inflation at 6-7% in October 2024

KSE-100 snaps 7-session rally as profit-taking erases intra-day gains

PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine

Smog beset Pakistan megacity curbs rickshaws, restaurants

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan, Vietnam vow to strengthen ties

Gold hits fresh record high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

Pakistan’s largest IPP HUBCO posts Rs20.3bn profit in 1QFY25 despite revenue dip

Read more stories