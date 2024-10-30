IMC exhibits Toyota Corolla Cross at Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) 2024

Indus Motor Company (IMC) proudly participated as the Diamond Sponsor of the 2024 Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS), being held from 25th to 27th October in Lahore.

A key highlight during this year’s Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) 2024 at IMC’s stand, was its exploded view of the Corolla Cross, the first-ever, Make in Pakistan, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) that boasts the highest-ever local content.

The event was attended by IMC’s Senior Director Manufacturing, Mr. Makoto Kubota and Director Manufacturing, Wali Muhammad Khan.

With their continued focus of “Make in Pakistan,” IMC showcases its rigorous commitment to local manufacturing, sustainability, and innovation.

Over the last more than 30 years, IMC has invested toward its localization effort, enhancing the production of high-quality vehicles, while creating jobs and promoting local industry growth. In light of this significant investment, IMC requests the government to provide the local auto industry with sustainable policies that will foster long-term growth. By implementing policies favoring increased localization and manufacturing, Pakistan can further strengthen its automotive industry.

IMC also emphasizes the need for continued long-term policies for Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Battery powered Hybrid Electric Vehicles (BHEVs), as per AIDEP 21-26. Clear, supportive frameworks for these advanced technologies will ensure that the country remains on the cutting edge of automotive innovation.

IMC has expanded its footprint beyond Pakistan, recently initiating export of vehicles to Oceanian countries, raw material exports to Egypt, and even providing human resource expertise to Japan. These achievements further underscore IMC’s global quality standards within Pakistan, while continuing to maintain highest localization levels for their vehicles, including their Corolla Cross.

The local auto industry considers the influx of used car imports as being unfavorable. Industry urges the government to devise policies that prevent the excessive, illegal import of used cars, which can undermine local production, hurt job creation, and negatively impact the national economy. A focus on promoting locally manufactured vehicles will boost the auto industry and stimulate Pakistan’s economic growth.

The Pakistan Auto Parts Show (PAPS) is the premier automotive event in Pakistan, bringing together original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), policy makers, government stakeholders, and the public. PAPS 2024 will provide a platform for participants to display their latest vehicles and parts, engage with policy makers, and introduce cutting-edge technologies and products.