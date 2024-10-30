Toshakhana-II: indictment of IK, spouse deferred

ISLAMABAD: A special court, on Tuesday, again deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana-II case and gave Khan last chance to appoint a lawyer to represent him and his wife.

Special Judge Central Sharukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala jail Rawalpindi, deferred the framing of the charge against Khan and his wife after Khan requested to grant him time to appoint lawyers.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutors, Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Umair Majeed appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Khan told the court that he had not been given time for consultation and meeting with lawyers for three weeks.

He gave four names for consultation in jail including Barrister Ali Zafar, Barrister Gohar Khan, Barrister Salman Akram Raja, and Barrister Salman Safdar.

The court approved Khan's request and adjourned the hearing till October 31.

During the hearing, PTI’s lawyer filed a petition seeking an exemption for Bushra Bibi from personal appearance before the court. The court approved Bushra Bibi’s exemption application. The prosecutor objected to Bushra Bibi’s exemption application and requested the court to reject the plea.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024