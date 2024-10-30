AGL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.67%)
101st anniversary of Turkish Republic: Dar attends reception

Published 30 Oct, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar attended a reception in Islamabad celebrating the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic as the chief guest.

Extending congratulations to Türkiye’s leadership and people, he expressed solidarity with Türkiye following the recent terrorist attack in Ankara and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support in the fight against terrorism.

During his address, the deputy prime minister highlighted the longstanding bond between Pakistan and Türkiye, reflecting on Türkiye’s development since its founding under Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in 1923. He emphasised Türkiye’s consistent support for Pakistan, especially in times of need, and condemned Israel’s recent actions in Palestinian territories, reinforcing the two nations’ shared commitment to Palestinian self-determination.

Citing Atatürk’s famous words, “Peace at home, peace in the world,” the deputy prime minister underscored the importance of global unity.

