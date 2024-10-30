CDA Board key decisions on overseas Pakistanis’ refunds, other issues

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board, on Tuesday, approved key decisions on overseas Pakistanis’ refunds, Sector C-14 balloting, and policy reforms.

The board meeting was held under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

One of the main outcomes was the decision to fully refund processing fees deposited by overseas Pakistanis for the Neelor Heights Housing Project, ensuring a positive step for overseas investors.

The CDA Board also approved the allocation of plots in Sector C-14 through a balloting system, prioritising overseas Pakistanis in this allocation. This decision aims to provide enhanced opportunities for overseas Pakistanis to invest in Islamabad’s real estate.

Additionally, the CDA Board established a seven-member committee tasked with scrutinising cases submitted by the affectees of Islamabad. To ensure impartiality, the board also sanctioned a third-party validation committee to review and approve the recommendations of this internal committee, with rehabilitation benefits granted to affectees based on these findings.

The board also approved the formation of a committee led by the Member Admin and DC Islamabad to amend CDA’s Land Acquisition Regulations. This initiative is expected to streamline and modernise land acquisition procedures.

Further directives were given to the Law Wing to present recommendations for establishing and restoring the covered market, aimed at revitalising local commerce and supporting vendors.

The CDA Board also approved the appointment of a new legal advisor and implemented a restriction, whereby, former legal advisors will be prohibited from representing any case against the CDA for one year after leaving their position.

The meeting also sanctioned promotions for park managers and assistant park managers in the Environment Wing. Additionally, approval was granted to elevate the positions of physical training instructors within the CDA to Grade 16, aligning with the standards of federal institutions.

