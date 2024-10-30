AGL 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-30

RUDA to hear public grievances

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2024 07:37am

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Tuesday launched a dedicated public redressal hearing to address public grievances in line with the directives of the Punjab government.

In this connection, RUDA CEO Imran Amin directed all the concerned departments to facilitate the general public in addressing their official matter as relates to RUDA and subsequently, a dedicated public redressal counter and one window operations was also launched.

RUDA Chief Operating Officer Mansoor Janjua and Executive Director Development and Building Control (D&BC) Dr Muhammad Ossman conducted a public hearing to redress public complaints falling in the RUDA’s jurisdiction. Moreover, the RUDA officers of all concerned departments were mandated to listen to and resolve public complaints from 10:00 am to 11:00 am daily, ensuring that public issues are heard and addressed promptly.

In this connection, RUDA CEO Imran Amin reiterated that resolving public grievances was RUDA’s top priority, adding that they were committed to executing the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision for improved public service.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab government RUDA Imran Amin general public

