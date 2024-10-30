Fish market shifted to Shahdara

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration inaugurated the new fish market on Tuesday. The fish market has been shifted from Urdu Bazaar to Haninpura Shahdara and Assistant Commissioner City Rai Babar formally inaugurated the new fish market.

Commenting on this, District Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza said that the new fish market has been shifted from Urdu Bazaar to maintain the flow of traffic and improve the quality of hygiene. He averred that the new market was housed in a single-storey building consisting of 32 sheds and it was constructed on 20 kanals of government land. “The construction work of the fish market was completed on a priority basis,” he added.

