AGL 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
AIRLINK 125.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.64%)
DFML 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
DGKC 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.42%)
FCCL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
FFBL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.16%)
HUBC 105.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
NBP 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.59%)
OGDC 178.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.76%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 144.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (3.4%)
PRL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.33%)
SEARL 69.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.88%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 37.97 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.76%)
TPLP 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.31%)
UNITY 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 9,744 Increased By 47.6 (0.49%)
BR30 29,149 Increased By 265 (0.92%)
KSE100 91,154 Increased By 289.7 (0.32%)
KSE30 28,628 Increased By 72.9 (0.26%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-10-30

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The cleverly dispersed Bilawal Houses are the White House’

Anjum Ibrahim Published 30 Oct, 2024 06:36am

“So where is the Third Wife these days?” “No longer in Adiala.” “I know, but is she being feted at the taxpayers’ expense?”

“Don’t be mean, she is a housewife and…”

“If I recall she has no property in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, none of her nearly half a dozen children have any property in that province, and neither does The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“Ahhh I get you, no I am no longer sure as to where she is but last I heard she had developed a serious allergy to any residence where notifications ruled and while she wanted to go to Lahore, as we all know Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN)…”

“Correct, so where is daddy? It had been reported that NMN would join him in Avenfield and then the two would proceed to Europe, and then I began hearing reports that he has gone onto the US, so where is he?”

“Two things, first of all I resent the fact that you are equating Avenfield flats with the entire country! I mean, it’s like saying…”

“That Raiwind is our Number ten these days again!”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“And wait…the cleverly dispersed Bilawal Houses are the White House.”

“How come?”

“Well as far as I can see the White House is no longer representative of a sole superpower, we have multipolarity…”

“Right and Bilawal has clearly emerged as a leader in his own right…”

“Hey, NMN is not far behind!”

“She is kinda far behind because she is fixated and claiming elimination of their enemy when there is overwhelming evidence to the contrary.”

“With a few choice aspersions and abuses thrown in!”

“One question: ever since NMN was bestowed the Chief ministership of Punjab, I have not spotted Captain Safdar. I mean, wasn’t he always shouting slogans, OK rather inane and offensive slogans, but he was shouting slogans while being just out of striking distance of his wife and…”

“And then there was a misstep, and he came within striking distance.”

“Oh, you are bad.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The cleverly dispersed Bilawal Houses are the White House’

Record-breaking rally: PSX surges amid strong corporate results, rate cut anticipation

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Development projects: MoPD&SI authorises 14pc of budgeted allocation for Q1

$1.3bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in Q1

IPPs running on baggasse: CPPA-G set to propose cut in fuel charges

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

Punjab project: JICA and NTDC to prepare action plan

56 cities: Values of immovable properties revised upward by FBR

Transfers, postings of senior PCS officers

Contemporary challenges: PM underscores need for global partnerships

Read more stories